Weekend one of Coachella kicked off this weekend, with most of the prominent acts bringing along some surprise guests to join them on stage. Sometimes, there was even more than one at the same show.

Here are all the surprise guest performances from Coachella 2023… So far.

Friday started off with Muna bringing out Boygenius, where they performed the hit song, “Silk Chiffon,” together.

Kaytranada had Kali Uchis join to play “10%” and Aminé to perform the duo’s new song together. Later, on Sunday, Uchis would perform her own Coachella set, where she brought out Tyler The Creator for “See You Again,” Don Toliver for “Fantasy,” and Omar Apollo for “Worth The Wait.”

omar joins kali uchis onstage during her coachella set! pic.twitter.com/urTa5Nbd6n — all things omar apollo (@omarapollodaily) April 17, 2023

Metro Boomin had a wild lineup, with The Weeknd, Mike Dean, Future, John Legend, 21 Savage, and Diddy all joining him for various songs.