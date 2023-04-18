Weekend one of Coachella kicked off this weekend, with most of the prominent acts bringing along some surprise guests to join them on stage. Sometimes, there was even more than one at the same show.
Here are all the surprise guest performances from Coachella 2023… So far.
Friday started off with Muna bringing out Boygenius, where they performed the hit song, “Silk Chiffon,” together.
MUNAのステージにSilk Chiffonでphoebe bridgersだけじゃなくて boygeniusメンバー全員出てきた。すごい多幸感。 pic.twitter.com/CqqRYyb7WW
Kaytranada had Kali Uchis join to play “10%” and Aminé to perform the duo’s new song together. Later, on Sunday, Uchis would perform her own Coachella set, where she brought out Tyler The Creator for “See You Again,” Don Toliver for “Fantasy,” and Omar Apollo for “Worth The Wait.”
omar joins kali uchis onstage during her coachella set! pic.twitter.com/urTa5Nbd6n
Metro Boomin had a wild lineup, with The Weeknd, Mike Dean, Future, John Legend, 21 Savage, and Diddy all joining him for various songs.
Future cantando “Mask Off” junto a Metro Boomin en Coachella 2023 🥵 pic.twitter.com/yogp1Lx48D
In typical fashion, Gorillaz brought quite a few surprises, including De La Soul, Del The Funky Homosapien, Thundercat, Slowthai, Peven Everett, Jamie Principle, and Bootie Brown.
挨拶めっちゃ可愛い。#gorillaz #thundercat #Coachella pic.twitter.com/agYfgHxQyf
Bad Bunny, who headlined Friday night, brought along Ñengo Flow, Jowell & Randy, Post Malone, and Jhayco as surprise guests performances during his set.
On Saturday, Rosalía brought out her fiancé, Rauw Alejandro, as they performed their “Beso” collaboration.
Rosalía e Rauw Alejandro cantando BESO #MOTOCHELLA pic.twitter.com/10mTtnUR7t
Labrinth also had Billie Eilish join him for a performance of their collab, “Never Felt So Alone,” which was recently released.
Latto‘s Sunday set included appearances from Lola Brooke for the “Don’t Play With It” remix and Saweetie on “Bitch From Da Souf.”
