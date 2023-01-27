The animated band Gorillaz has been rolling out their new album Cracker Island since last year when they released the Tame Impala-featuring, first single “New Gold.” Since then, they’ve released a slew of singles including the title track, which features Thundercat, as a trickle of new information has come out.
Fans have been impatiently waiting for more from the cartoon band since 2020 when they last dropped a full-length release: the web series companion Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez. That project also featured a strange and chaotic rollout consisting of “episodes” that found the Gorillaz wrapped up in yet another bizarre string of misadventures culminating in the album’s release.
This time around, things are a bit more traditional, but no less wacky, as 2-D (who did an interview with Uproxx last year), Murdoc, Noodle, and Russel prepare to drop their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. Check out all the release info below.
Release Date
Cracker Island is out on 2/24/2023 via Parlophone. Pre-save it here.
Tracklist
1. “Cracker Island” Feat. Thundercat
2. “Oil” Feat. Stevie Nicks
3. “The Tired Influencer”
4. “Tarantula”
5. “Silent Running” Feat. Adeleye Omotayo
6. “New Gold” Feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown
7. “Baby Queen”
8. “Tormenta” Feat. Bad Bunny
9. “Skinny Ape”
10. “Possession Island” Feat. Beck
Features
Despite a stripped-down tracklist compared to many of their projects, the ‘Rillaz still have a rather impressive collection of collaborators on their latest, including frequently featured Humanz Choir member Adeleye Omotayo, Latin star Bad Bunny, alt-rocker Beck, LA alt-rap vet Bootie Brown,, legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks, psych-rock project Tame Impala, and jazz futurist Thundercat.
Artwork
Singles
Singles for the album have so far included “Cracker Island”; “Skinny Ape“; “New Gold” featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown; “Baby Queen“; and “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo.
Gorillaz is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.