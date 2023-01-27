The animated band Gorillaz has been rolling out their new album Cracker Island since last year when they released the Tame Impala-featuring, first single “New Gold.” Since then, they’ve released a slew of singles including the title track, which features Thundercat, as a trickle of new information has come out.

Fans have been impatiently waiting for more from the cartoon band since 2020 when they last dropped a full-length release: the web series companion Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez. That project also featured a strange and chaotic rollout consisting of “episodes” that found the Gorillaz wrapped up in yet another bizarre string of misadventures culminating in the album’s release.

This time around, things are a bit more traditional, but no less wacky, as 2-D (who did an interview with Uproxx last year), Murdoc, Noodle, and Russel prepare to drop their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. Check out all the release info below.