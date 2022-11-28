Trueno is continuing to consolidate himself as a Latin force in hip-hop: The Argentine rapper teamed up with JID in the music video for his new single “Lo Tengo” that was released on Friday (November 25).

In the past year, Trueno has emerged an artist to watch for in the Latin rap scene. In May, Gorillaz brought him out as a special guest during the band’s Quilmes Rock concert, where he performed a new freestyle over “Clint Eastwood.” In September, Trueno was featured in NPR’s Tiny Desk spin-off El Tiny for Latinx Heritage Month.

Now Trueno is getting a co-sign from the American hip-hop scene. Atlanta-based rapper JID jumped on Trueno’s single “Lo Tengo.” The feel-good track taps in funky beats that are reminiscent of rap in the ’90s. Trueno’s Spanish-language swagger sounds at home as he spits about his come-up from Argentina. JID slides in at the halfway point with a slick guest verse. “I’m gettin’ bands out in Buenos Aires / I’m with Trueno,” JID raps with his best Spanish accent. The chorus also features uncredited vocals from Trueno’s girlfriend Nicki Nicole.

In the video for “Lo Tengo” that was directed by Lucas Vignale and El Dorado, JID cruises with Trueno around California in a low rider. Trueno proudly represents his Argentine roots by sharing his mate drink with JID. Trueno released his Bien O Mal album earlier this year. He is also featured on the NFL’s Por La Cultura Mixtape with his song “Quién Si No.”

