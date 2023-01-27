Gorillaz Shared ‘Silent Running,’ A Hypnotic, ’80s-Inspired Love Song

We are less than a month away from Gorillaz upcoming eighth studio album, Cracker Island, and ahead of its release, the animated band has shared a psychedelic new track. On their latest, “Silent Running,” the band recalls a hypnotic love, as they fall through an intoxicating wormhole in their mind. Adeleye Omotayo adds some smooth, seductive vocals to the song, glistening the background, and giving it a magical touch.

“You brought me back and made me feel free / Rowdy waves and your energy / You pulled me fragile from the wreckage / Well, I got so lost here / Machine assisted, I disappear,” sings Gorillaz lead vocalist 2-D on the song’s opening verse.

In a statement accompanied by the song’s release, Gorillaz founding member Damon Albarn described the song as “… that sort of mesmerising dreamlike state you get in when you’re just following some train of thought.”

“Sometimes I get well lost and end up in the wrong place but then it turns out that’s where I was meant to be going anyway,” added 2-D

Check out “Silent Running” above.

Cracker Island is out 2/24 via Warner Records. You can pre-order it here.

Gorillaz is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.