Gorillaz fans have a lot to look forward to next year: In February, the computerized band will release their new album, Cracker Island.

Ahead of the album, Gorillaz has already released its title track, which features vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Thundercat. Today, they have dropped a groovy, trippy, psychedelic track called “New Gold,” which features Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. Gorillaz previously performed “New Gold” at London’s All Points East Festival earlier this month.

As these aforementioned collaborations suggest, the upcoming album is a collaborative effort, with more guest appearances from Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, Bad Bunny, and Beck.

“Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective,” Gorillaz guitarist Noodle said in a statement.

“The hallowed tones of Cracker Island will soundtrack our collective ascension into the new dimension! JOIN ME,” the band’s Murdoc Niccals also added.

Check out “New Gold” above and the Cracker Island artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Cracker Island” Feat. Thundercat

2. “Oil” Feat. Stevie Nicks

3. “The Tired Influencer”

4. “Tarantula”

5. “Silent Running” Feat. Adeleye Omotayo

6. “New Gold” Feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown

7. “Baby Queen”

8. “Tormenta” Feat. Bad Bunny

9. “Skinny Ape”

10. “Possession Island” Feat. Beck

Cracker Island is out 2/24/2023 via Parlophone. Pre-save it here.

