In September, Gorillaz debuted their new song “Skinny Ape” onstage in San Francisco. About the track’s inspiration, Damon Albarn explained, “A product of Silicon Valley… you know, those Amazon robots who deliver packages to you.” It’s the fourth single from their forthcoming album Cracker Island.

While that performance was massive, they’re about to take it up a notch. Gorillaz will be taking over Times Square on December 17 at 2:30 pm ET, as well as in Piccadilly Circus on December 18th at 14:00 GMT to play the song. The press releases says these will be “immersive experiences” that are “larger than life.” Knowing Gorillaz, that’s probably accurate. It’ll be directed by artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Emmy-nominated director Fx Goby.

“To all our followers, get ready for the biggest Times Square takeover since that other gorilla smashed the place up,” the group’s virtual bass player Murdoc Niccals said in a statement. “Bigger in fact cos there’s four of us. Thanks to the techies at Google, we’ve created the music video event of the century, so don your pink robes and come see Gorillaz like you’ve never seen us before. The future is nigh!”

Listen to “Skinny Ape” above.

Cracker Island is out on 2/24/2023 via Parlophone. Pre-save it here.