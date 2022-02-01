Spotify is in a tough spot right now. The Joe Rogan Experience is a tremendously popular podcast, but the titular host has prompted Neil Young to actively protest the platform and take his music off of it. Other artists, like Joni Mitchell, have joined Young in removing their work from Spotify, and now Graham Nash — Young’s former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — also wants his music taken off.

Nash wrote in a statement shared this morning:

“Having heard the Covid disinformation spread by Joe Rogan on Spotify, I completely agree with and support my friend, Neil Young and I am requesting that my solo recordings be removed from the service. There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading false information which some 270 medical professionals have derided as not only false but dangerous. Likewise, there is a difference between misinformation, in which one is unaware that what is being said is false, versus disinformation which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway public opinion. The opinions publicized by Rogan are so dishonest and unsupported by solid facts that Spotify becomes an enabler in a way that costs people their lives.”

He posted a similar statement on Instagram as well, in which also notes, “It should also be acknowledged that many younger musicians, and many musicians of all ages, rely on platforms like this to gain exposure to a wider audience and share their music with the world. Not everyone is able to take steps like this which is all the more reason that platforms like Spotify must be more responsible and accountable for the content they are obligated to moderate for the good of the public at large.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZcEuvmL-Ld/

Nash’s most popular song on Spotify is “Better Days,” a highlight from his 1971 debut solo album Songs For Beginners. It has racked up about 22.6 million streams.

