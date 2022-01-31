Neil Young currently has beef with Spotify, the home of The Joe Rogan Experience. He took his music off the platform over Rogan and other artists have shown him support, with some, like Joni Mitchell, following in Young’s footsteps and removing their music from Spotify, too. Young doesn’t want to leave his fans without a viable alternative, though, so now, he’s pushing Amazon Music Unlimited.

In a post on his website from over the weekend, Young wrote, “All of my fans who are looking for my music should use this link amazonmusic.com/neilyoung for the US (or amazonmusic.ca/neilyoung for Canada, etc.). All new listeners to Amazon Music will automatically get four months free. Amazon has been leading the pack in bringing Hi-Res audio to the masses, and it’s a great place to enjoy my entire catalog in the highest quality available.”

Visiting whatever country-specific link users opt for will grant them access to a four-month free trial for the service, which is a major upgrade from the free 30-day trial you get when visiting the standard, non-Young-affiliated sign-up link.

This comes after Young slammed Spotify’s audio quality in relation to its competitors, writing, “AMAZON, APPLE MUSIC and Qobuz deliver up to 100% of the music today and it sounds a lot better than the shitty degraded and neutered sound of SPOTIFY. If you support SPOTIFY, you are destroying an art form. Business over art. SPOTIFY plays the artist’s music at 5% of its quality and charges you like it was the real thing.”

