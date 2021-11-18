Jerry Garcia Grateful Dead 1982
Fans Make Their Picks For Who Should Be Cast In Martin Scorsese's Grateful Dead Movie With Jonah Hill

Today brings great news for Deadhead cinephiles: Martin Scorsese (who turned 79 years old yesterday, by the way) is apparently “on board” to direct a Grateful Dead biopic with Jonah Hill playing the band’s famed leader Jerry Garcia. Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, the duo behind American Crime Story, are writing the script, but beyond that, not much else is known about the project at the moment.

This lack of information leaves a lot of space for imaginations to run wild, and indeed, since the news was revealed, they have all over Twitter. Building off the Hill casting, fans have been taking to social media to declare who they think should play other Grateful Dead members.

People threw out all kinds of picks for Bob Weir, even including his Dead & Company bandmate John Mayer, as well as Timothée Chalamet and Kurt Russell (for younger and older Weir, respectively).

As for Phil Lesh, some folks reckon Martin Starr might be good for the role, as would Jason Segel or perhaps even Tilda Swinton.

Plenty of picks were made beyond those, even some involving other folks from the music world playing Dead members, so check out some more fan casting tweets below.

