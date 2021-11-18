Martin Scorsese turned 79 years old yesterday (happy birthday, Marty!), but he’s not slowing down as he approaches the big 8-0.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker recently wrapped filming on Killers of the Flower Moon, his $200 million film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, and internet hero Brendan Fraser, and on Thursday, Deadline reported that he’s “on board” to direct a biopic about the Grateful Dead with Jonah Hill as frontman / ice cream legend Jerry Garcia.

“Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, who have received rave reviews for penning American Crime Story: Impeachment, are writing the script,” Deadline reports, while “insiders add that with the band and the groups management participating in the film, Apple has rights to use the groups musical catalogue for the film.” The Grateful Dead formed in 1965 and continued touring after Garcia’s death in 1995, so it’s unclear what era the biopic will cover. But considering Scorsese’s track record of movies based on real people (The Wolf of Wall Street, Raging Bull, The Irishman, etc.) and his deep appreciation of rock ‘n’ roll (The Last Waltz, No Direction Home), it’s going to be good.

As long as there’s a complete recreation of this moment:

As for Killers of the Flower Moon, it doesn’t currently have a release date, but it should hit Apple TV+ sometime next year.

(Via Deadline)