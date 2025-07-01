“Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” is a typical set-closing song at Green Day concerts, and at a show in Luxembourg yesterday (June 30), the band again leaned on the 1997 hit to wrap up their performance. This time, though, they let a fan on stage to play the acoustic guitar, but he went rogue.

For a few lines, the fan played the song as expected while Billie Joe Armstrong sang, but after a while, he stopped and had a chat with the singer. The fan seemingly indicated he didn’t know the entire song before he began strumming Oasis’ “Wonderwall.” Once Armstrong realized what was happening, he said, “Oh, f*ck me,” then took his guitar back from the fan as they were escorted off the stage. Armstrong seemed to be a good sport about the whole thing, as he laughed before saying, “Nice try, nice try.”

Here’s one video of the moment and here’s another.

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher caught wind of the situation, tweeting in response to the video, “Best song of the night.”

Green Day had a much better fan-on-stage experience at Coachella earlier this year, when a fan joined Armstrong in singing “Know Your Enemy” and had an unforgettable moment.