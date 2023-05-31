Yesterday, Grimes was revealed to be among the signees on a short statement from the Center For AI Safety (CAIS) that warned of AI posing an extinction threat to humanity.

Others putting their support behind it included OpenAI and DeepMind’s executives and various AI researchers, according to Ars Technica.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” the brief statement read. CAIS also noted in a press release that they want to “put guardrails in place and set up institutions so that AI risks don’t catch us off guard.”

“We need to be having the conversations that nuclear scientists were having before the creation of the atomic bomb,” Dan Hendrycks, CAIS’ director, added.

The move is a notable one, as Grimes has been a notable supporter of AI over the past few months. The musician encouraged others to use her voice for new AI music and even started her own platform where they could do it on. From there, the first GrimesAI collaboration with another artist, Kito, was released.

She also said that she wouldn’t mind if the AI use of her voice continued posthumously.

“If I was dead I’d really like people to do it,” Grimes previously shared. “But I’m not sure everyone would agree. I feel like maybe Prince would’ve been up for it. If it was one of his friends doing it maybe. It’s a tricky one.”