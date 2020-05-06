Considering the often-sarcastic tone of Elon Musk’s Twitter presence in general, it seemed like perhaps he could have been joking when he revealed yesterday that he and Grimes had named their newborn baby “X Æ A-12 Musk.” Then again, both he and Grimes are outside-the-box thinkers, so the name seemed as plausible as it did unusual. Now it looks like Musk meant what he said, because Grimes has taken to Twitter to offer her breakdown of the meaning behind X Æ A-12’s name.

Last night, Grimes wrote:

“- X, the unknown variable [crossed swords emoji]

– Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

– A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent [white heart emoji]

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

([crossed swords emoji] [mouse emoji] metal rat).”

Musk later offered a correction to Grimes’ tweet, writing that the aircraft mentioned is actually an SR-71. Grimes responded, “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound.”

She also offered a response to a fan who tweeted, “you realize this is a human child and not an EP right.” Grimes wrote, “I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story. I hope he vibes with that. Ok, going back into the pain/ beauty reverie for sum time, just came on to add my thoughts. Peace to all.”

As for how to pronounce that name, Musk seems to have confirmed how it’s said, or he at least approved of one interpretation. He liked a tweet the guesses the name is pronounced “X Ash Archangel,” because “Æ” is said like “ash” and “archangel” is a code name for the A-12 aircraft. Grimes also liked a tweet that reads, “Baby Archangel.”

Meanwhile, Musk also offered an update on how the baby is doing, tweeting, “Happy, healthy & cute as a button :).”