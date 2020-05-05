Elon Musk ended last week by revealing that his and Grimes’ baby was due on Monday (yesterday, May 4). Sure enough, Grimes gave birth yesterday, and Musk has shared some details about the situation.

Early yesterday afternoon, Musk noted the baby was “a few hours away!” About four hours later, Musk checked back in on Twitter, indicating that the birth was successful by writing, “Mom & baby all good,”

Somebody asked Musk what the baby’s name is, and he responded, “X Æ A-12 Musk.” Grimes giving her child an atypical name wouldn’t be surprising, but Musk may have been joking, because he was in a joking mood. When asked for a picture of the baby, he shared a photo edited to give the kid face tattoos. He also revealed that the baby is a boy. Then, he shared a photo of himself holding his son (while also holding a face mask and wearing an “occupy Mars” shirt).

Grimes’ last baby-related updates on social media came a few days ago. She noted on May 1 that she is “like… redy 4 da hospital,” and a couple days before that, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, “It’s weird I thought I looked soooo pregnant when @ryder_ripps took these photos like 7 ish months ago but in retrospect I look tiny lol. Everything is relative I guess. I wuz prob 2 skinny b4. This is the first time in my life I’ve eaten 3 meals a day and that has def been a positive development lol. If u aren’t doing so I’d recommend it!”