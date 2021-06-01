After releasing her 2020 album Miss Anthropocene, Grimes decided to turn things up a notch. Earlier this year, the musician tapped several DJs to reimagine some of the LP’s tracks as pumped-up dance floor songs for her project Miss Anthropocene (Rave Edition). Grimes clearly enjoyed turning up the tempo on some of her music as she’s now teased and upcoming collaboration with British EDM DJ Chris Lake.

Grimes took to social media to share a clip of her and Lake’s song, which he previewed this week at a massive outdoor concert in Arizona, one of his first shows since the pandemic. “@chrislake testing our Song! Shud we release this?” she wrote alongside the snippet. The 43-second preview offers a first look at the single’s hook. It opens with Grimes’ choppy vocal samples and a pounding bass before the beat drops. The crowd seemed to enjoy the collaboration, as the video shows fans yelling in excitement after the beat drop.

News of the upcoming single is the last we’ve heard from Grimes since she appeared in an SNL sketch alongside her boyfriend Elon Musk. Grimes took on the role of Princess Peach and later revealed she had suffered a panic attack following the segment.

Listen to a snippet of Grimes’ upcoming single with Chris Lake above.