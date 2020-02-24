Grimes’ Long-Awaited ‘Miss Anthropocene’ Is Gloriously Garbled But Ultimately Tepid

On her fifth full-length album, Miss Anthropocene, Claire Boucher has officially been proclaimed a pop star, which may have less to do with the critical acclaim of her last album, 2015’s excellent Art Angels, and more to do with her success in checking off every box in the modern how-to rubric for the role.

The blueprint for pop stardom in the social media era couldn’t be more clear: First, high-profile coupledom as the foundation for an emotional narrative. Next, messy, salacious drama with other celebrities; then, a political stance that can be picked apart, dissected, and analyzed through every lens imaginable. Finally, and perhaps least importantly, an album as a container for thoughts on all of these other subjects to make their way out into the world. (If this sounds cynical, use it to analyze most major and successful pop albums of the last two or three years and see if it fits).

As Grimes, Boucher has often been a frustratingly finicky entity, making bold, attention-catching statements then chastising the media for covering them, crossing so far over into surrealism and fantasy worlds that it was sometimes hard to know where the person ended and persona began — and vice versa — but always portraying herself as decidedly, overwhelmingly liberal, anti-capitalist, and fiercely independent. This all had an air of purposefulness to it, the blurred lines between artistic entity and Claire Boucher, the person, made both Grimes and Claire all the more mysterious and unknowable.

And it’s not to say that it’s impossible to keep those values and that surrealism intact while dating a billionaire like Elon Musk, but it’s infinitely more complicated, and arguably even hypocritical, particularly when dating someone leads to defending their business decisions or making excuses for their workplace behavior. Sure, none of this needs to have anything to do with Grimes’ music, but the intense scrutiny surrounding her unlikely relationship, and the way their coupling suddenly increased their status and began to interconnect their futures, makes it impossible to ignore.

On Miss Anthropocene, I kept waiting for the throughline that would tie it all together, that one perfect song that justified billboards sardonically proclaiming “Global Warming Is Good” as part of a tongue-in-cheek slew of album promotion, something that explained her sudden flip into a relationship with a man like Musk. But it never came. Very little on her latest album comes close to the whirlwind synth-pop rush of 2012’s Visions, or the hypnotizing sweetness of her best work, Art Angels, an album she now disavows. The closest thing to a fantastic Grimes song on Miss Anthropocene is “Delete Forever,” a despair-as-guitar-bop written on the night of Lil Peep’s death; the most interesting new music from this era, a surging ‘80s power-pop banger “We Appreciate Power,” has been relegated to bonus track status.

As Grimes fleshed out her relationship with Musk, potentially carrying his child, getting into a very public feud with Azealia Banks involving him, and defending herself when people began to assume his wealth and influence was impacting her career, songs like “We Appreciate Power” — which purported to come from the perspective of a state-supported girl group evangelizing for AI overlords — became harder to take seriously. Suddenly, the utterly absurd premise of this song didn’t seem so far-fetched; in a future dystopian hellscape when humans live on Mars in a SpaceX colony, would Grimes’ songs blare through martian speakers, praising Elon’s name? The parody was a little too on the nose to work, given her increasing proximity to one of the most powerful tech billionaires in the world. Perhaps that bizarro world possibility is the explanation for its demotion to the deluxe version?