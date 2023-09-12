Elon Musk, Walter Isaacson’s new biography of — you guessed it — Elon Musk, is out today. The book made waves even before its release when an excerpt revealed that Musk and Grimes had a third child, named Techno Mechanicus, together that was previously unknown to the world. There’s another interesting Grimes tidbit in the book as well, as People notes.

The book reports that in a section about their son X Æ A-12 Musk, Elon took a photo of Grimes while she was having a C-section. Furthermore, he then apparently sent it to friends and family, including Grimes’ father and brothers. He then apparently didn’t understand why that bothered Grimes, with the musician telling Isaacson, “He was just clueless about why I’d be upset.”

Meanwhile, Grimes recently addressed Techno in a X (formerly Twitter) post, tweeting, “I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is [alien emoji] but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye, Plz respect that at this time [folded hands emoji].”

She also wrote about supposed beef with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, with whom Musk recently had a set of twins. Grimes tweeted, “I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together. […] Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it’s very evident she’s an amazing human and we both just want what’s best for our kids.”