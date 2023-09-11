Walter Isaacson’ Elon Musk biography Elon Musk is set for release tomorrow (September 12), but some revelations from the tome have already been unveiled. One that’s been making the rounds the past few days is the fact that Grimes and Elon Musk actually have a third child together, named Techno Mechanicus. The book also claims (as Business Insider notes) Grimes was upset after learning that Musk fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, twins who were born shortly before Grimes and Musk’s second child.

Now, Grimes has shared her thoughts on what’s going on here. In a tweet shared yesterday, Grimes noted she and Zilis has spoken and are on good terms, and that she plans to keep little Techno “out of the public eye.” She wrote:

“Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm. I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together. I truly apologize for responding to Walter like that. As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me. Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation. Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it’s very evident she’s an amazing human and we both just want what’s best for our kids. I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is [alien emoji] but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye,

Plz respect that at this time [folded hands emoji] Bless [moon emoji][bubbles emojis]

C.”

