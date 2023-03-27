Grimes and Elon Musk have a couple of children together, and both of them have atypical names. Their son is called X AE A-XII Musk and their daughter is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. It appears now, though, that Exa may actually have a different name.

On March 23, Grimes shared a pair of photos on Twitter: One of Exa with green hair in a red onesie, and another of Grimes rocking a similar look. In a follow-up tweet, Grimes added, “(Normally we post her for her privacy but she’s fairly unrecognizable here since shes channeling Goku or smthn).”

In response to a fan tweet, Grimes noted, “She’s Y now, or ‘Why?’ or just ‘?’ (But the government won’t recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such.”

When the baby was revealed back in 2022, Grimes had already been calling her “Y” as a nickname, but based on her new tweet, it appears she and Musk have made “Y” the baby’s legal name. A Vanity Fair profile at the time noted, “Grimes is prepared for Y to dislike her name or get tired of it — Grimes got tired of Claire a long time ago — and if she ever decides to change it, her mother will be first in line to help her choose a new one. She’s already got dozens of ideas. She might even change it herself before this article comes out. In addition to Y, she and Musk occasionally call her Sailor Mars, a nod to the Sailor Moon manga series.”