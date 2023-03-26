After the first major glimpse of Lady Gaga dressed as Harley Quinn on the set of Joker: Folie a Deux hit social media, fans of the deranged character were quick to chime in with their opinions. Singer, musician, and producer Grimes was one of them. Despite her best efforts to be “infinitely less accessible,” she couldn’t resist jumping online to comment.

Never one to hold back her opinion on anything, especially the Grammys, Grimes weighed in on a character of whom she considers herself to be an authority. Taking to Twitter, she shared that she believes Gag will do just fine in the role, writing, “I probably have the most opinion about Harley Quinn of anyone, but taking on Robbie’s utterly iconic performance [is] gonna be near impossible for anyone besides Gaga.”

I prob have the most opinion abt Harley Quinn of anyone but taking on Robbie's utterly iconic performance gna be near impossible for anyone besides gaga pic.twitter.com/r0Rv8G4M4l — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) March 25, 2023

Grimes isn’t the only one with full confidence in Lady Gaga’s abilities. Actress Margot Robbie, who played the character in three separate films, including 2020’s Birds of Prey, also believes the singer would do the character justice.

“I think [Gaga’s] going to do an amazing job,” Robbie told ET. “I’m so excited, it’s all I could’ve ever hoped for Harley was that she would become one of those characters, kinda like Batman or Hamlet, that gets handed from actor to actor; everyone gets a go at playing them. So, I think it’s just credit to her as a character that people want to see her in multiple iterations. I’m excited.”