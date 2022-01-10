Grimes is still working out the details for her upcoming album Book 1, but she’s also making some tentative plans for the project she might release after that. Alongside a selfie Grimes shared over the weekend, she wrote, “After my albums out I have like a 35 track nightcore album I’ve been making since 2015 that I think rly needs to come out i don’t think it makes a ton of sense but it’s getting so absurdly long lol.”

Fans who want to hear nightcore Grimes actually already have, as she dropped a nightcore remix of her own “We Appreciate Power” in 2019. A full-blown nightcore album has actually been on Grimes’ mind for a while now, as she said in 2020, “I keep being like, ‘Would it be a huge problem if I released a nightcore album?'”

As for what nightcore even in, Urban Dictionary notes, “Nightcore is characterized by a sped-up melody (sometimes), fast rhythmic beat (usually), and ALWAYS higher than normal pitch. Almost all nightcore music are original songs nightcored (remixed into nightcore) by nightcore fans.”

This all comes after Grimes teased a career pivot, as she tweeted towards the end of 2021, “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”