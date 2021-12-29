Grimes Says Her Gender Is ‘Female-ish’

Grimes is active on social media and she frequently shares some headline-worthy dispatches, like when she commented on Elon Musk’s Time Person Of The Year cover or when she noted she is “def changing [her] main day job” from music. Now, she has taken a moment to address her gender identity.

Responding to a tweet asking users to “comment your gender and also a scene from a movie you found particularly, unexpectedly hot,” Grimes replied today, “Female ish – Caitlyn and vi in the brothel in arcane.”

Female ish – Caitlyn and vi in the brothel in arcane 🥶 — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) December 28, 2021

Grimes has talked about her gender here and there over the years, like in a 2018 tweet when she wrote that she is “personally put off by the word ‘woman’ at least as far as my self id.” Dazed notes that in a now-deleted 2015 tweet, Grimes wrote, “I vibe in a gender neutral space so I’m kinda impartial to pronouns for myself. Don’t have a preferred so much but I wish I didn’t have to be categorized as female constantly. Everything I ever hear about Grimes is super gendered and it’s always really made me uncomfortable.”

On a related note, in a September Vogue video, Grimes noted, “Being a ‘mother’ feels weird to say for some reason; I don’t identify with that word. Which is also really weird because X, he says ‘Claire,’ but he doesn’t say ‘mama.’ Maybe he can sense my distaste for the word ‘mother,’ which I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it. I respect… I just… I can’t identify with it, really.”