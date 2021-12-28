In recent days, Grimes has been teasing an upcoming project that she has been referring to as “Book 1,” although it’s not clear if that’s the actual title of her upcoming album. Whatever the case may be, it could be Grimes’ last project as a full-time musician, as she indicated on Twitter today.

This afternoon, she tweeted, “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”

As for Grimes’ upcoming album, she’s real proud of it, as she said back in September, “I’m just finishing an album and I think it is by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done. I actually just made the last song for it like two nights ago. I think I went into this being like, ‘I’m gonna sign to a major label and I’m gonna be a really big artist’ and all this stuff, and then in that process, I started being like, ‘No, I literally don’t care if anyone listens to this sh*t.’ I just want it to be great. I want it to be unequivocally just great art.”

She has recently shared gripes about celebrity culture, though, like when she shared “Love” in September and noted the song was shared “in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis I’ve experienced.”