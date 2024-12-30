Grimes Is ‘Finally Getting Into Christianity’ In Order To Quit Vaping

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that if a person wants to stop vaping, they should make a “quit plan” and consider medication. Grimes has another idea: “It is so monumentally embarrassing that I am finally getting into Christianity because it’s the only way I can quit vaping.”

In a post on X (owned by the father of her three kids), Grimes quote-tweeted a passage from the C.S Lewis book, Mere Christianity, about the choices you make bringing you either “in harmony” or “in a state of war” with God.

“I am more of a general deist/ feel like god is physics/ math / sees itself thru our eyes kinda vibe in terms of what I “actually think” (the universe is also probably dead and empty except yeh idk prob not ngl),” she shared, “but there really is something in here that at least speaks to me and what is strange is I never truly needed it until I had to stop myself from doing something destructive. I don’t usually have a drive that overrides my central nervous system that wants to do smthn as destructive as vaping (so so soooo lame).”

This epiphany has Grimes in a “a philosophical tailspin” because she’s “never ever ever had my mind even remotely accessible to religion like I distinctly was extremely doubtful abt it in like grade 1 before I could even be introduced to the concept of doubting it.” She added, “But I am realizing art in and of itself is possibly what god is. The story you tell yourself is very powerful.”

Don’t expect Grimes to give Catholicism a shot, however: “I’m too corrupt to be a catholic I fear,” she wrote.