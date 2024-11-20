Grimes has faced some struggles in recent years, whether it’s “traumatic” childbirth or legal issues with ex Elon Musk. Now, Grimes has unpacked some of that.
On X (formerly Twitter) today (November 20), Grimes wrote at length in response to a fan suggesting she release her Book 1 project. Her reply begins:
“My new sh*t is so elevated beyond that – after everything I’ve been thru – I am keeping the best of book 1 for the new stuff but I’ve never been better in my life than right now, and I spent a lot of my time off with babies getting in my ten thousand hours of creative writing and mastering the art which I’ve never had – but I think I’m in new sound design territory too, I feel like I found my Atticus Ross as well in my friend VADAKIN, and I feel like I have to follow the path I’m on.”
She goes on to talk about motherhood and (presumably) Elon Musk, writing:
“Having babies rips you apart and puts you back together. Babies are ten thousand philosophy classes of sh*t you can only learn from that experience. Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience), all the while I didn’t see one of my babies for 5 months. And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.”
Grimes then concludes:
“Poetry and pure raw emotion are pouring out of my soul at a rate I’ve never known, and Im improving deeply as a producer past the technical and back to the art after now knowing my craft so much better. + I’ve found the creative partners I’ve always wanted. So I hate to waste everyone’s time, but I have to make what I’m making right now. And it might be upsetting and provocative to many, but it’s real and the people who will feel me will feel me
And all that said I’m grateful for every bullet I caught. Cuz I feel on top of the world right now. And everything that used to give me anxiety feels like child’s play after all this. Ego death, ego birth – it’s everything an artist could dream of.”