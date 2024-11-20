Grimes has faced some struggles in recent years, whether it’s “traumatic” childbirth or legal issues with ex Elon Musk. Now, Grimes has unpacked some of that.

On X (formerly Twitter) today (November 20), Grimes wrote at length in response to a fan suggesting she release her Book 1 project. Her reply begins:

“My new sh*t is so elevated beyond that – after everything I’ve been thru – I am keeping the best of book 1 for the new stuff but I’ve never been better in my life than right now, and I spent a lot of my time off with babies getting in my ten thousand hours of creative writing and mastering the art which I’ve never had – but I think I’m in new sound design territory too, I feel like I found my Atticus Ross as well in my friend VADAKIN, and I feel like I have to follow the path I’m on.”

She goes on to talk about motherhood and (presumably) Elon Musk, writing:

“Having babies rips you apart and puts you back together. Babies are ten thousand philosophy classes of sh*t you can only learn from that experience. Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience), all the while I didn’t see one of my babies for 5 months. And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.”

Grimes then concludes: