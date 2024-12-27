Grimes claims she called things off with Elon Musk, not the other way around. Earlier this week, the “Flesh Without Blood” singer replied to a terrifying AI image of herself and rapper / frequent poster Azealia Banks as Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked. “Hate to say it but wouldve been kinda lit,” she wrote.

Banks very much disagrees.

“@Grimezsz girl the way u are still trying to hold out on some weird ass innocent bullsh*t years later after u got dumped, cheated on, ur kids kidnapped and still trying to paint me like the villian and act like ur above me when ur getting sonned by elons secretary, -when ur the one that *literally* did not make the f*cking music and Elon is the one who harvested ur eggs and took a picture of your c section is PEAK white female delusion,” she tweeted.

It goes on from there, but you get the idea. Anyway! Grimes defended her support of the tweet, calling it “just a funny joke bro. not trying to paint u as a villain.” She then acknowledged her relationship with her “unrecognizable” ex-partner Elon Musk, the richest person in the world:

“i didn’t ‘get dumped’. I bounced. My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I’m in love. no regrets. Life is as beautiful as u want it to be. Ur insanely talented. even after all this, I want u to win. god bless Mlad.”

Grimes also referred to Banks as the “da Vinci of insults” and “the best hater on the planet.” The same planet that Elon Musk has been accused of destroying, in fact!