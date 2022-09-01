The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2022

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of August below.

Beastie Boys — Check Your Head (Deluxe Edition) 1992’s Check Your Head was an important album for Beastie Boys, as it was their second top-10 LP and it featured standout singles “So What-cha Want” and “Pass The Mic.” Now that the album turns 30 this year, they’re reissuing the album, specifically the rare 4-LP deluxe edition that was previously an artist store exclusive. It’s worthwhile for fans of the album, most notably due to the two LPs of bonus material like remixes, live versions, and B-sides. Get it here. Oasis — Be Here Now (25th Anniversary Reissue) Oasis’ 1997 album Be Here Now had the unenviable task of following the colossal success of “Wonderwall” and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?. It fared well, though, becoming their third No. 1 in the UK while hitting No. 2 in the US (still the band’s highest chart rank in the region). Now that the LP is 25 years old, there’s a new limited collectors’ edition, pressed on silver-colored double heavyweight vinyl. Also, revisit our recent song ranking on the band. Get it here.

David Porter — Chapter 1…Back In The Day Porter is a soul legend, a Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee who’s credited on songs by everybody from Aretha Franklin to Drake to ZZ Top to Wu-Tang Clan. Now, he’s releasing his first new music in nearly 50 years, teaming with the folks at Vinyl Me, Please to drop Chapter 1…Back In The Day as a vinyl-exclusive project. Get it here. Interpol — Turn On The Bright Lights (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) Not only was Interpol’s 2002 album Turn On The Bright Lights a defining release of its era, it still holds up today. The album turns 20 this year, so Vinyl Me, Please have re-pressed it on gorgeous red vinyl. Furthermore, this edition is also a proud Uproxx moment, as our own Danielle Chelosky penned a new listening notes booklet for it. Get it here.

R.E.M. — Chronic Town (40th Anniversary Reissue) For R.E.M., it all started with the 1982 EP Chronic Town, a release that turns 40 years old in 2022. So, the band is reissuing it as a standalone CD for the first time ever, but for vinyl lovers, there’s also a lovely picture disc edition available. Get it here. Cigarettes After Sex — Cigarettes After Sex (5th Anniversary Limited Edition) Cigarettes After Sex was a strong debut for the titular band, a critically enjoyed album that also landed on the Billboard 200. It’s been five years since the fateful day the 2017 album was released, so now the band is celebrating with a lovely white and clear vinyl edition. They’re going on tour, too, so here’s a chance to hear at least some of these things both on your turntable and your local concert venue. Get it here.

Paul McCartney — McCartney I II III Box Set Super young Paul McCartney fans might know the Beatles leader best by his latest solo album, 2020’s McCartney III (or perhaps the next year’s McCartney III Imagined project featuring contemporary artists). Well, as the title suggests, it’s part of a trilogy of albums, which have now been collected in a new box set. The vinyl edition includes special photo prints as well as notes about each album from McCartney himself. Get it here. Blondie — Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 Blondie’s giant new box set arrives with good timing, as the group recently had a memorable moment on the beloved show Better Call Saul. As for what’s included in this retrospective release, it features newly remastered pressings of releases from the band’s original era, as well as 36 previously unissued songs, two volumes of liner notes, and more. Get it here.