After 2022’s Baby, We’re Ascending, HAAi is ready to expand her discography: Today (May 28), she announced a new album, Humanise. The project is set for October 10, but the single “Satellite” is out now. It features Jon Hopkins (with whom she previously worked on the excellent Baby, We’re Ascending title track“), Obi Franky, ILĀ, and the TRANS VOICES.

HAAi explained how the song is a good representation of the album as a whole, saying:

“‘Satellite’ encapsulates everything Humanise stands for: the importance of your people and the unique humaneness we offer one another in a rapidly changing world. I feel so lucky to have shared this track with Jon and Obi, ILĀ and the TRANS VOICES choir. This album is for my trans and queer family and our allies, to say thank you for lighting up every space you’re in. I will always be in your army.”

Obi Franky adds, “Inspired by my father’s passing, I decided to write a message that I believe we share for each other. And this can apply to various situations for so many people including those that live far away from each other. Sometimes being reminded someone’s energy is there is enough to keep you going. We are all satellites and have the power to create a sense of unity, the power to receive and give what ultimately a human wants — love.”

Watch the “Satellite” video above and find the Humanise cover art and tracklist below.