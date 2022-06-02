Haai, also known as Teneil Throssell, unveiled her debut full-length Baby, We’re Ascending just last month, and now she’s back with a music video for the title track.

“I’ve worked with Tom [Furse] across my entire album, including the video for ‘Purple Jelly Disc,’ the AI clouds on the digital album cover, my Mixmag cover and now for this,” Throssell told FACT. “He’s also creating some bespoke visuals for my bigger shows this year which I’m really excited about. I met Akira [Uchida] virtually as he had choreographed a dance piece to an older track of mine called ‘Feels’, which blew me away. His interpretation of my music and translating it into movement was really emotional to watch. It was a no-brainer for me to work with both Tom and Akira on the video.”

Uchida added, “The first thing that impacted me upon listening to the track was this feeling of it being heavenly and ethereal. The peak in the song gave me a very specific feeling of falling upwards into the sky and beyond (not to be confused with flying) which inspired some of the visuals at the end of the video. There is also an immensity in the sound which I felt was important to capture as well as a powerful feminine energy I wanted to channel in movement.”

Watch the video above.