Days away from the release of her full-length debut album, Baby, We’re Ascending, Haai has released a new track called “Human Sound.” On “Human Sound,” which features vocals from Kai-Isaiah Jamal and Obi Franky, Jamal recites a poem containing themes of social justice and equality, while Franky delivers soothing, transcendental vocals over Haai’s ambiently constructed beat.
Her tour kicks off today in London, and she plans to play several sets internationally this summer, as well as a slew of festival dates.
Check out “Human Sound” above and the Baby, We’re Ascending tour dates, cover art and tracklist below.
05/24 – London, England @ Corsica Studios (LIVE)
05/27 – Miami, Florida @ Floyd @ Space
05/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Roof)
05/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time @ Warehouse On Watts
05/30 – Detroit, MI @ Movement Festival
06/02 – Bristol, England @ Love Saves The Day
07/03 – Malta @ Annie Mac Presents Lost & Found
07/04 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Riverside Festival
06/06 – Ibiza, Spain @ Circoloco @ DC10
06/09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Parallel
06/11 – Manchester, England @ Parklife Festival
07/12 – Wicklow, Ireland @ Beyond The Pale Festival
07/25 – Somerset, England @ Glastonbury Festival
07/02 – Herefordshire, England @ El Dorado Festival
07/03 – Breda, Netherlands @ Ploegendienst Festival
07/04 – Ibiza, Spain @ Cova Santa
07/06 – Pag, Croatia @ Hideout Festival
07/09 – Bedfordshire, England @ Lost In A Moment
07/14 – Tisno, Croatia @ Love International
07/17 – Lancashire, England @ Beat Herder Festival
07/24 – Cheshire, England @ Blue Dot Festival
08/31 – Ibiza, Spain @ Pacha
08/06 – Bruck an der Leitha, Austria @ Paradise Garden
08/12 – Cornwall, England @ Boardmasters Festival
08/15 – Malta @ Glitch Festival
08/17 – Paredes De Coura, Portugal @ Festival Paredes De Coura
08/19 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/20 – London, England @ Field Day
08/21 – Charleville-Mézières, France @ Cabaret Vert
08/22 – Ibiza, Spain @ Circoloco @ DC10
08/27 – Lincoln, England @ Lost Village
09/04 – Ibiza, Spain @ Pikes
09/07 – Vlorë, Albania @ ION Festival
09/10 – Paris, France @ Peacock Festival
10/03 – Ibiza, Spain @ Circoloco @ DC10
1. “Channels”
2. “Pigeon Barron”
3. “Bodies Of Water”
4. “Human Sound” Feat. Kai-Isaiah Jamal and Obi Franky
5. “Louder Always Better”
6. “Biggest Mood Ever” Feat. Alexis Taylor
7. “AM”
8. “FM”
9. “I’ve Been Thinking A Lot Lately”
10. “Purple Jelly Disc” Feat. Obi Franky
11. “Baby, We’re Ascending” Feat. Jon Hopkins
12. “Orca”
13. “Tardigrade”
Baby, We’re Ascending is out 5/27 via Mute Artists. Pre-save it here.