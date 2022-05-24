Days away from the release of her full-length debut album, Baby, We’re Ascending, Haai has released a new track called “Human Sound.” On “Human Sound,” which features vocals from Kai-Isaiah Jamal and Obi Franky, Jamal recites a poem containing themes of social justice and equality, while Franky delivers soothing, transcendental vocals over Haai’s ambiently constructed beat.

Her tour kicks off today in London, and she plans to play several sets internationally this summer, as well as a slew of festival dates.

Check out “Human Sound” above and the Baby, We’re Ascending tour dates, cover art and tracklist below.

05/24 – London, England @ Corsica Studios (LIVE)

05/27 – Miami, Florida @ Floyd @ Space

05/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Roof)

05/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time @ Warehouse On Watts

05/30 – Detroit, MI @ Movement Festival

06/02 – Bristol, England @ Love Saves The Day

07/03 – Malta @ Annie Mac Presents Lost & Found

07/04 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Riverside Festival

06/06 – Ibiza, Spain @ Circoloco @ DC10

06/09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Parallel

06/11 – Manchester, England @ Parklife Festival

07/12 – Wicklow, Ireland @ Beyond The Pale Festival

07/25 – Somerset, England @ Glastonbury Festival

07/02 – Herefordshire, England @ El Dorado Festival

07/03 – Breda, Netherlands @ Ploegendienst Festival

07/04 – Ibiza, Spain @ Cova Santa

07/06 – Pag, Croatia @ Hideout Festival

07/09 – Bedfordshire, England @ Lost In A Moment

07/14 – Tisno, Croatia @ Love International

07/17 – Lancashire, England @ Beat Herder Festival

07/24 – Cheshire, England @ Blue Dot Festival

08/31 – Ibiza, Spain @ Pacha

08/06 – Bruck an der Leitha, Austria @ Paradise Garden

08/12 – Cornwall, England @ Boardmasters Festival

08/15 – Malta @ Glitch Festival

08/17 – Paredes De Coura, Portugal @ Festival Paredes De Coura

08/19 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/20 – London, England @ Field Day

08/21 – Charleville-Mézières, France @ Cabaret Vert

08/22 – Ibiza, Spain @ Circoloco @ DC10

08/27 – Lincoln, England @ Lost Village

09/04 – Ibiza, Spain @ Pikes

09/07 – Vlorë, Albania @ ION Festival

09/10 – Paris, France @ Peacock Festival

10/03 – Ibiza, Spain @ Circoloco @ DC10

1. “Channels”

2. “Pigeon Barron”

3. “Bodies Of Water”

4. “Human Sound” Feat. Kai-Isaiah Jamal and Obi Franky

5. “Louder Always Better”

6. “Biggest Mood Ever” Feat. Alexis Taylor

7. “AM”

8. “FM”

9. “I’ve Been Thinking A Lot Lately”

10. “Purple Jelly Disc” Feat. Obi Franky

11. “Baby, We’re Ascending” Feat. Jon Hopkins

12. “Orca”

13. “Tardigrade”

Baby, We’re Ascending is out 5/27 via Mute Artists. Pre-save it here.