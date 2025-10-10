It’s been a good week for Bon Iver fans. A few days ago, he dropped a “Day One” video featuring everybody from Cristin Milioti to Jacob Elordi to St. Vincent’s Annie Clark. Now, he’s on a new Haim song.

Today (October 10), Haim announced a new deluxe edition of I Quit, the album they released in June. Included are the original 15 tracks, as well as three new songs, one of which is the Bon Iver collaboration “Tie You Down.” The song is a reunion, as Danielle Haim featured on “If Only I Could Wait,” from Bon Iver’s album SABLE, fABLE.

Meanwhile, Haim is wrapping up a run of US shows this weekend before launching a UK tour later this month.

Listen to “Tie You Down” above and find the I Quit (Deluxe) tracklist below, along with Haim’s upcoming tour dates.