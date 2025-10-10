It’s been a good week for Bon Iver fans. A few days ago, he dropped a “Day One” video featuring everybody from Cristin Milioti to Jacob Elordi to St. Vincent’s Annie Clark. Now, he’s on a new Haim song.
Today (October 10), Haim announced a new deluxe edition of I Quit, the album they released in June. Included are the original 15 tracks, as well as three new songs, one of which is the Bon Iver collaboration “Tie You Down.” The song is a reunion, as Danielle Haim featured on “If Only I Could Wait,” from Bon Iver’s album SABLE, fABLE.
Meanwhile, Haim is wrapping up a run of US shows this weekend before launching a UK tour later this month.
Listen to “Tie You Down” above and find the I Quit (Deluxe) tracklist below, along with Haim’s upcoming tour dates.
Haim’s I Quit (Deluxe) Tracklist
1. “Gone”
2. “All Over Me”
3. “Relationships”
4. “Down To Be Wrong”
5. “Take Me Back”
6. “Love You Right”
7. “The Farm”
8. “Lucky Stars
9. “Million Years”
10. “Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out”
11. “Try To Feel My Pain”
12. “Spinning
13. “Cry”
14. “Blood On The Street
15. “Now It’s Time”
16. “Tie You Down”
17. “The Story Of Us”
18. “Even The Bad Times”
Haim’s 2025 Tour Dates
10/10 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
10/11 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/24 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/25 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/26 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
10/28 — London, UK @ The 02
10/30 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
10/31 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
I Quit (Deluxe) is out 10/17 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.