Haley Heynderickx is a folk artist who had a breakout year in 2018. With the release of her debut full-length, I Need To Start A Garden, the Portland-based folk singer-songwriter reached a level of critical acclaim that most artists only dream of for their initial release. After playing one of our first RX showcases in Los Angeles, Heynderickx toured around the US in support of the project, playing several festivals in the process.

One festival where she fit in perfectly was Pickathon, her hometown’s folk and country focused annual event, and today in anticipation of their 2019 planning process, the fest is sharing an exclusive live video of Haley’s performance there. This acoustic clip of one of the standout songs on her record, “Jo,” encapsulates everything that makes Heynderickx a stunning live performer. Perched on a stool out in the middle of the woods for one of the On The Farm sessions, Heynderickx is just as emotionally involved in the song in this unusual setting, with no one but a cameraman around, as she is on a festival stage.

Check out that clip above, and if you like what you see, note that the 21st annual Pickathon is officially on the books for Aug. 2-4, 2019 (Friday-Sunday) at their longterm location, Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon. Some early pre-sale tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM PST for those eager to lock down a spot. Check out more info on that here, and read our interview with Haley here.