Fleetwood Mac is now more. But, the public and former group member’s love for the band’s late keyboardist, Christine McVie, remains strong. So strong that yesterday (July 12), Stevie Nicks performed a tribute to McVie during her set at BST Hyde Park 2024.

In front of the packed London crowd, Nicks decided to have a beloved British singer join her for the honors. As a complete shock to the audience, Harry Styles took to the stage to deliver a moving duet of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and “Landslide.”

It has been nearly two years since McVie’s shocking death. But the duo’s performance wasn’t about remembering the approaching anniversary of her passing. Instead, Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles set out to honor what would’ve been McVie’s 81st birthday (July 12).

As the show closed, Nicks delivered a touching speech in her late friend and bandmate’s memory.

“At the end of the show, since the end of last year and since Christine passed away, I would say something about her,” she said. “I asked Harry to do this with me, and it’s a lot to ask someone to sing a heavy song about a best friend that died so suddenly and so sadly.”

The crowd fearlessly cheered on Nicks to show their support as she made the touching remarks.