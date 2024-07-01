Taylor Swift’s ongoing The Eras Tour attracted an overwhelming number of A-list celebrities in London, but Swift’s The Eras Tour VIP tent has consistently been occupied by special somebodies. It was Dublin, Ireland’s turn over the weekend, and Stevie Nicks attended on Sunday, June 30.

Swift dedicated the live debut of “Clara Bow,” her The Tortured Poets Department closer, to Nicks, whom she called “a hero of mine” in a fan-taken TikTok. There is clearly mutual admiration between the two legendary singer-songwriters, as Nicks appeared to cry during Swift’s “You’re On Your Own, Kid” performance.

stevie nicks was crying to yoyok!! she previously revealed that this song helped her grieve her friend christine mcvie

pic.twitter.com/47wyxGZ4Bz — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) July 1, 2024

Fans filmed Nicks appearing to wipe away tears during the Midnights track. “Clara Bow” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid” were Swift’s surprise songs.

stevie crying to you’re on your own kid just broke my heart into a million pieces pic.twitter.com/TPArdrBCvh — stevie nicks manager (@kajolswife) June 30, 2024

stevie nicks was crying to yoyok!! she previously revealed that this song helped her grieve her friend christine mcvie

pic.twitter.com/47wyxGZ4Bz — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) July 1, 2024

Stevie Nicks recording Taylor Swift as she dedicates a song to her and you want me to listen to stan twitter vibes?!?! THIS IS REAL LIFE pic.twitter.com/kqCNHDiF6b — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) June 30, 2024

Stevie Nicks reaction to hearing Taylor and the crowd sing Clara Bow 🥺✨ pic.twitter.com/MckbCDvaXG — Old welsh witch 🔮 (@oldwelshwiitch) June 30, 2024

Nicks could have just been emotional from Swift’s sincere shout-out. However, last year, Nicks named “You’re On Your Own, Kid” as the song that captured “the sadness of how I feel” after Christine McVie’s November 2022 death.