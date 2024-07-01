Taylor Swift’s ongoing The Eras Tour attracted an overwhelming number of A-list celebrities in London, but Swift’s The Eras Tour VIP tent has consistently been occupied by special somebodies. It was Dublin, Ireland’s turn over the weekend, and Stevie Nicks attended on Sunday, June 30.
Swift dedicated the live debut of “Clara Bow,” her The Tortured Poets Department closer, to Nicks, whom she called “a hero of mine” in a fan-taken TikTok. There is clearly mutual admiration between the two legendary singer-songwriters, as Nicks appeared to cry during Swift’s “You’re On Your Own, Kid” performance.
Fans filmed Nicks appearing to wipe away tears during the Midnights track. “Clara Bow” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid” were Swift’s surprise songs.
Nicks could have just been emotional from Swift’s sincere shout-out. However, last year, Nicks named “You’re On Your Own, Kid” as the song that captured “the sadness of how I feel” after Christine McVie’s November 2022 death.
“As long as Chris was even on the other side of the world — we didn’t have to talk on the phone,” Nicks told an Atlanta concert crowd in May 2023. We really weren’t phone buddies. […] And then, we’d go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we’d walk in, and it would just be like, ‘Hey, little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed. Never an argument in our entire 47 years. Never. So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids. We always were. And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself.”
Swift’s final Dublin concert also saw Travis Kelce, her boyfriend of nearly one year, surprise Swift, as captured by fans. Julia Roberts might have been just as excited as Swift to see the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end.
See more clips below.
