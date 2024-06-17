Since the death of Christine McVie in 2022, the future of Fleetwood Mac has been unclear. Band members have seemingly indicated that the band is done without McVie, but now Stevie Nicks has given what appears to be the most definitive word on the subject yet.

Is Fleetwood Mac Still Together?

In a new interview with Mojo, Nicks said, “Without Christine, no can do. There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

This follows an October 2023 interview in which Nicks said:

“We did go out on the road and do a year-and-a-half tour with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell. We had a really great time and it was a huge tour. That was there in the realm of possibility. But when Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend. When I think about Taylor Swift’s song ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ and the line ‘you always have been,’ it was like, that was Christine and I. We were on our own in that band. We always were. We protected each other. Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to.”

In February 2023,Mick Fleetwood also said, “I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris. I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”