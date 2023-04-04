The Cause Of Death Of Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Has Been Revealed

In November of last year, the music world was devastated and shaken by the tragic death of Christine McVie, a longtime member of Fleetwood Mac. She was 79. A statement said she “passed away peacefully at the hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, following a short illness.” Her cause of death has now been revealed.

According to the death certificate obtained by The Blast, McVie passed due to an ischaemic stroke after being diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin.” This means that cancer spread through her body though no tumor was detected.

Following her passing, Fleetwood Mac shared an official statement to honor McVie on social media, praising her as “the best musician anyone could have in their band.”

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the thoughtful post read.

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed. — Fleetwood Mac.”