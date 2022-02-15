Secretly Canadian signee Hatchie, the hypnotic project of Australia’s Harriette Pilbeam, has been rolling out her sophomore album Giving The World Away, unleashing haunted synth-pop singles like “Quicksand” and “This Enchanted.” The title track has arrived today, and it’s an existential, atmospheric journey with vibrant vocals.

She contemplates in a captivating deadpan: “What is it that makes us feel so invincible, like life is by design? / Could you regenerate all you’d hoped for yourself?” It comes with a disorienting, acid trip-like lyric video with a disembodied mouth lip syncing the words.

“‘Giving The World Away’ is about being gentle with yourself in the throes of depression,” Hatchie said about the track. “We made a simple lyric video with analogue effects to let the lyrics of the song speak for themselves.”

Similar to “Quicksand,” which she said was about finding happiness in the present and learning to stop fixating on the past and future, this song is focused on overcoming internal obstacles and searching for peace within herself. The sound, meanwhile, reverberates with an undeniable sense of hope and forward movement that resembles progress.

Watch the video for “Giving The World Away” above.

Giving The World Away is out 4/22 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.