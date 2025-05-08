Earlier this month, Moses Sumney shared a clip on Instagram of Hayley Williams showing off her surprisingly proficient crip walk skills. It turns out the video had a greater purpose: It was the lead up to their gently funky new single together, “I Like It I Like It.”

“Hayley Williams and Paramore underscored a large part of my anxious youth, so when I was writing this song about having an angsty crush on someone, I knew there would be no better person to sing it with than the queen of yearning,” Sumney said in a statement. “I’m glad we get to get soulful together.”

In a recent interview with Document Journal, Sumney, who is also an actor, gave an update on his forthcoming album.

“I’m excited to make a record that is about connection,” he said. “I’m excited to be working on a record that is ultimately exploring what it means to be in relation to other people… I’m especially excited to tear it apart and put it back together again and finish it and know that there are at least between four and 800 people who will listen to it.”

You can listen to “I Like It I Like It” above.