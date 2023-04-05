Halsey and Moses Sumney are two musicians who are among the newly-announced cast for Ti West’s Maxxxine — which will star Mia Goth as the title character, as a continuation of the X and Pearl realm.

Goth, who will be reprising her Maxine character from X, will now be trying “to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles,” according to Deadline. (Pearl had been a prequel from the perspective of the old murderous lady in X, which Goth also played.)

A24 dropped the first teaser announcement for the film today on social media. “Hollywood, here she comes,” the caption reads. It is set to start filming later this month.

Both Sumney and Halsey have dabbled in the acting realm previously. Sumney is set to appear in HBO’s upcoming series, The Idol, and was included in Creed. Meanwhile, Halsey starred in Americana, a film that recently had its premiere at SXSW.

While their exact roles in Maxxxine are currently still under wraps, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon are also in the cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Esposito is playing an adult film agent, Debicki is a director, and Monaghan and Cannavale work for the LAPD. Bacon is playing a private detective.

Halsey had also been hinting at their casting for a few months now, after captioning an Instagram post from February, “viXXXen for Valentine’s” — seemingly referencing the style of Maxxxine.