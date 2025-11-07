2025 has been the year of Hayley Williams. This summer, she unloaded a batch of 17 singles, which she later compiled on the album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. The project initially had 17 tracks, but Williams has kept adding to it. Now, it’s up to 20 with today’s (November 7) release of “Showbiz.”

On the energetic pop-rocker, Williams sings, “I wanna do it again / I wanna dance in the strobe lights / I wanna choke on the smoke / And feel your eyes on me.”

A couple months ago, Williams addressed rumors of a Paramore break-up, saying, “We always take huge breaks. In order for us to metabolize sh*t that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums.”

Listen to “Showbiz” above and find the Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party cover art and tracklist below.