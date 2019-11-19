Hop Along has become one of the most esteemed groups in indie-rock over the past few years, but if you go back to the group’s roots, it actually started as a Frances Quinlan solo project. Quinlan is getting back in the solo saddle with a new album under her own name, and now she has shared a new song called “Now That I’m Back.”

The latest taste of Likewise is Quinlan’s exploration of her changing relationship with love, as she says in a statement:

“I find it mystifying that my idea of love has aged and changed right alongside me. I’d always thought of love as something one is given, I didn’t think much about my own capacity for love, for generosity. That’s too bad, but now I understand a little better, I hope. At this point I think love is always there, it exists in the margins, one needs only to access it (though this occasionally requires some struggle and at times some pain). Compromise is often required for the survival of most relationships. I was thinking about my struggles with compromise for the sake of understanding someone outside myself. It’s a long road, I think this song just portrays the start of it. Love is always around, even as great chunks of time drift from us and we inevitably find ourselves altered and wondering how we got to this place. I frighten myself with thoughts of love disappearing from my life, or of my hardening as a person. I’ve had some odd chapters over the last few years. I think this song came out of one of them.”

Listen to “Now That I’m Back” above.

Likewise is out 01/31/2020 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.