Allison Seto

There’s a social media account appropriately named @Bookmorewomen that’s become an essential follow for anyone interested in the music festival world. On their Twitter, Instagram, and website, they break down music festival lineups by revealing what percentage of the acts feature a “permanent member who is a female or non-binary person,” and then show what the festival posters would look like with just those acts remaining. It’s a noble project that hits on just how bad many music events are at putting together diverse bills, working to highlight the ones that actually get it right.

It’s a conversation that’s picked up a lot of steam in recent years, just as discussions about representation have grown louder throughout the music industry. This year we’ve seen Primavera Sound commit to 50/50 gender splits on their bills, and it should be expected that more major festivals will follow suit in the coming years. And while we are a long way from ever having this issue becoming a thing of the past, what does get lost in the conversation is the festivals that have been quietly producing eclectic and diverse lineups for years, not because of social pressure or increased criticism, but ostensibly because it is both the right thing to do and results in better music festivals.

One of the most distinct examples of this is Calgary’s Sled Island. Since 2007, the humble Canadian event takes over Downtown Calgary for a week in June, flooding everything from theaters and concert halls to bars and restaurants with incredible live music (that is, except for the year a literal flood devastated the city and forced the cancelation of the fest in 2013). Everywhere you look for a week’s worth of activities, you see young music fans in festival wristbands popping from show to show, eager to pack as much music into their days as possible. The wristbands are also seen on the employees of businesses that open their doors to Sled attendees, with everything from the massive Recordland record store to countless dining establishments offering discounts to Sled patrons. The whole thing feels like a true community effort, where a culture known for its niceties proves that hospitality is more than just cultural quirk. It’s a way of life.

But at the center of Sled Island is its curator program, and that’s really what pushes it over the top in terms of diverse programming. By recruiting past artists like Flying Lotus, Kathleen Hanna, Peaches, and Godspeed You! Black Emperor to help program the festival, it’s helped the festival incorporate the vision not only of their own forward-thinking booking team, but that of industry icons who in turn give the festival their own unique skew. This year’s curator continued that tradition, with beloved singer-songwriter Julien Baker taking the role as guest curator.