Earlier this week, Beabadoobee announced her This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour . She and Hovvdy are set to hit the road together starting in September, but ticket sales start sooner than that. As for how much admission will cost, here’s what to know.

How Much Are Tickets For Beabadoobee’s This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour?

Ticket sales started today (May 31), and using the September 8 concert in Philadelphia as an example, prices currently range from $65 to $234, depending on the seat and ticket tier. More information is available on Beabadoobee’s website.

Beabadoobee 2024 Tour Dates: This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour

05/30 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko

05/31 — Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache

06/01 — Berlin, Germany @ Prachtwerk

09/06 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*

09/09 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

09/11 — New York, NY @ Central Park @ Rumsey Playfield*

09/13 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

09/15 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum*

09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

09/18 — St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park*

09/20 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium*

09/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union*

09/24 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle*

09/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

* with Hovvdy

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is out 8/16 via Dirty Hit. Find more information here.