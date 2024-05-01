Of all the characteristics of Hovvdy’s music, warmth is the one that comes through the most: the warmth of close-knit companionship, the warmth of family, the warmth of familiar comforts. “Will I always love you? Yeah, I’ll fall forever,” goes the chorus of “Forever,” one of the singles that led up to the release of their self-titled double album, a crowning achievement in an already excellent discography. That sentiment of enduring love courses throughout its 19 tracks and 53 minutes; the songs are so breezy and relaxed that you won’t even notice that nearly an hour has passed by as the final moments of closing track “A Little” fade out into a blissful quiet.

The Texas-bred duo of Charlie Martin and Will Taylor haven’t reinvented themselves for Hovvdy, and they didn’t need to. Their fifth album buttresses and refines their tried-and-true blend of alt-country and off-kilter bedroom pop on songs like “Meant,” “Every Exchange,” and “Bad News,” each tune wrapping itself around you like a heartfelt embrace. It’s a fully realized statement of everything that Hovvdy is, as Martin’s and Taylor’s twangy, earnest vocals intertwine throughout the record and carry each other to its end.

Following the record’s release this Friday, Hovvdy sat down with Uproxx to talk about sushi, Florida Georgia Line, and being prolific in our latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Honest, intentional, hopeful, open-hearted. -WT

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Kinda bleak to think about being “remembered” when hopefully we’ll still be alive, maybe still rockin’ lol. But my goal has always been to be one of those prolific, hard-working rock bands (i.e. Wilco, Yo La Tengo, etc.), putting out great records spanning decades. -CM

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Our inspirations change and evolve over time. It’s always inspiring to watch musicians that build an entire world around their artistry that requires you to step in and be all-consumed. I believe Mk.gee has done a great job accomplishing that on his most recent album. -WT

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

I think my favorite restaurant in the world might be Noshi Sushi in LA. -CM

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

I recently saw Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line open for Keith Urban with my mom and sister. Everyone lost it when he played “Cruise”. -WT

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Blindsided.” And off the new record, “Song For Pete.” -CM

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Timberwolves coach injury update -WT

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We try to forget those places. I’ll say back in the day, there were a number of dingy basement floors that smelled like a litter box. I don’t miss that. -CM