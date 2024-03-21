The Over And Out Tour is scheduled to begin on August 24 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, and the trek will conclude on October 25 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

How Much Are Tickets For Jeff Lynne’s ELO The Over And Out Tour?

According to a press release, the Artist Presale began on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Several presales are running ahead of the general public sale on Friday, March 22. Ticketmaster lists the Ticketmaster Presale and Live Nation Presale as beginning on Thursday, March 21, at 8 a.m. local time. However, because the Artist Presale is active, we have some insight into ticket prices.

For the August 24 show in Palm Desert, California, tickets are listed from $99.50 to $267.75. VIP Packages range from $499 to $900. That is subject to vary from date to date.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2024 Tour Dates: The Over And Out Tour

08/24 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

08/27 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

09/09 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/27 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/30 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/02 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/09 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum