On Monday, March 18, Jeff Lynne’s ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) announced their final tour, The Over And Out Tour. The 27-date finale will be staged six years after the band’s first North American tour in over 30 years, so the writing was on the wall that Jeff Lynne’s ELO wasn’t long for the road.
The Over And Out Tour is scheduled to begin on August 24 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, and the trek will conclude on October 25 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.
How Much Are Tickets For Jeff Lynne’s ELO The Over And Out Tour?
According to a press release, the Artist Presale began on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Several presales are running ahead of the general public sale on Friday, March 22. Ticketmaster lists the Ticketmaster Presale and Live Nation Presale as beginning on Thursday, March 21, at 8 a.m. local time. However, because the Artist Presale is active, we have some insight into ticket prices.
For the August 24 show in Palm Desert, California, tickets are listed from $99.50 to $267.75. VIP Packages range from $499 to $900. That is subject to vary from date to date.
Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2024 Tour Dates: The Over And Out Tour
08/24 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
08/27 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
09/09 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/27 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/30 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/02 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/09 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum