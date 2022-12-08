Today brought some amazing news for fans of 2003-era Ben Gibbard: The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie are going on a joint tour in 2023, in celebration of the albums Give Up and Transatlanticism, respectively. This is going to be one of indie music’s biggest events of the year and these concerts will be must-attend affairs.

If you’re looking to get tickets, here’s what you need to know: pre-sales begin on December 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Whatever tickets remain will be released to the general public on December 16. Find more info about ticketing here.

The tour starts on September 8, 2023 in Portland, Maine and will hit cities like Boston, Detroit, and New York before wrapping up at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on October 13.

Gibbard said in a statement, “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Find the full list of tour dates below.

09/08/2023 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

09/09/2023 — Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center

09/10/2023 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/12/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/13/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/14/2023 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

09/20/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/21/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

09/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

09/26/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/27/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/04/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

10/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/10/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre @ UC Berkeley

10/13/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

