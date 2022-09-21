On an early summer day in 1999, Death Cab for Cutie were gathering for band practice when a sudden jarring explosion in the distance halted them in their tracks. The band was preparing to head out on the road in support of Something About Airplanes when something shifted. “We were playing music in the house and the house just shook,” Ben Gibbard said of the event, which turned out to be a nearby pipe explosion that claimed the lives of three people, two of them children who were swimming at a beloved town park.

“It was this kind of utopian little area in Bellingham where if you knew, you knew,” Gibbard explained. “People would swim there and skinny dip and they’d go there at night. And it was destroyed. So not only was it the loss of life, but because of the need for a f*cking pipeline to go through the middle of this thing, these kids lost their lives, and this beautiful place that we all loved was destroyed.”

To this day, a sign at Whatcom Creek warns visitors that the park is a “sensitive area” due to the destruction caused on that day. Gibbard revisited the event for their 2019 The Blue EP for the introspective “Kids In ‘99.” “I kept thinking about those kids and being like, those kids need a folk song. They need to be remembered. And of course, their family remembers them and of course, people remember that event, remember them. But I just felt that I’d written songs about Bellingham after I’d left it because I wanted to squeeze that version of Bellingham in my mind.”

Gibbard grew up in Bremerton, right across the water from Seattle, where his parents would frequently bring him to Olympia national park as a kid. The backdrop of Washington became a central trope in Death Cab’s essential discography. There are frequent references to the mountainous surroundings, dreary weather, and skyscraping trees that Gibbard felt weren’t present in music from other parts of the country. “You live in Seattle and you go 20 to 40 minutes, and you’re in the mountains. You go over those mountains and it’s a whole other world. It really feels like you’re on the edge of the earth at times.” This sentiment mirrors a chunk of Death Cab’s discography, where high-energy rock songs are immediately followed up by sorrowful introspective tracks.

“I think we’ve always been really interested in our environment and the way that our environment shapes us emotionally and otherwise,” bassist Nick Harmer explains. Harmer and Gibbard met in Bellingham and eventually became college roommates. “There’s a lot of rain and clouds. And I think for me, it can be a brooding place to be, and a real introspective place to be.”

In “Foxglove Through The Clearcut,” the latest single from the band’s 10th studio album Asphalt Meadows, Gibbard abandons his signature crooning vocals for a spoken-word monologue about a man who traveled across the country before reaching the edge with nowhere left to go. The lyrics began as a fictional story, but while writing Gibbard soon realized he was the narrator.

“[Ben] always left himself open to being affected and being impacted by the things that are happening around him in his environment, and channeling that either in a particular instrumentation choice or in a direct lyrical narrative that he’s exploring,” Harmer adds when asked about Gibbard’s lyrical evolution. Throughout the band’s entire discography, the lyrics are sprinkled with location-specific anecdotes: driving down the 405, pining in the city of seven hills, passing by the dusty storefronts of Holly Street.