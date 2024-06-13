First it was U2 , then it was Phish , and then Dead & Company . Next, it’ll be The Eagles taking over Las Vegas’ now-iconic Sphere venue for a concert residency. The run of shows was just announced today (June 13) and it’ll take place across four weekends, two shows per weekend, from September 20 to October 19.

How To Get Tickets For The Eagles’ Residency At Sphere In Las Vegas

As for tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting June 14 at 10 a.m. PT, and those interested can pre-register right now, here. There’s also a Live Nation pre-sale beginning June 20 via Ticketmaster (with the code CHORD). Finally, the public on-sale will kick off on June 21.

Meanwhile, the band is in the midst of The Long Goodbye, which is being billed as their “final tour.” Currently, no future dates for the tour are listed on the band’s website, but the trek is expected to run through to 2025.

Check out the full list of the band’s Sphere residency dates below.

The Eagles’ Residency Dates At Sphere In Las Vegas

09/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere