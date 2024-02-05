U2 have been around for what feels like forever at this point. Most people know them from somewhere: There’s their post-punk days of the early ’80s, the Joshua Tree era of the late ’80s, their experimental ’90s albums and massive Zoo TV tour, their mainstream comeback of the early 2000s, and the time Bono and company ticked off Apple fans by sticking their 2014 album Songs Of Innocence on people’s iPhones without warning.

More recently, they launched U2:UV Achtung Baby, the inaugural concert residency at the innovative new Las Vegas venue the Sphere. The band offered a taste of what that show was like at this year’s Grammys, where they delivered a special performance from the venue. Notably, U2’s rendition of “Atomic City” was the first time recording cameras were allowed in Sphere.

U2 Performs at the Sphere in Las Vegas during the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/JV6I6YskaT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

U2 isn’t nominated for any Grammys this year, but they certainly have a strong history with the awards. All in all, they’ve been nominated an amazing 46 times and converted at a fantastic rate, picking up 22 wins. Their most recent wins came in 2006, when they won five Grammys for 2004’s How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb and its songs.

Check out a clip of U2’s performance above. Find the full list of 2024 Grammy nominees and winners here.