Hudson Mohawke is set to drop a new album called Cry Sugar later this summer. Ahead of Cry Sugar‘s release, Mowhawke has released a new single called “Bicstan,” along with a megamix featuring portions of the album.

The Scottish DJ and producer is known for his work with Kanye West, Pusha T, Banks, and several others. His latest single, “Bicstan,” utilizes Roland TB-303 sounds, creating an “acid house” effect, along with effervescent vocals and house chords.

According to a statement accompanied by the album announcement, “a day in the life of Hudson Mohawke often involves a 7 am grill out session in an abandoned lot across the street from the club—coals blazing as the skeletal sound of cavernous bass echoes out from empty warehouses in morning twilight. These early dawn cookouts have become crucial post-rave rituals for Mohawke to stave off exhaustion and ennui. Mohawke has been ‘focusing on his health,’ taking cues from his new home in LA by trying out juice cleanses, meditation sessions, and stationary bike exercises. While smoke rises from the western Californian horizon, Mohawke flips grillables and offers sustenance to the last early morning ravers and revelers—a way to prioritize health and “give back” to sloshed club-goers who made it far enough to see the morning light.”

Check out the Cry Sugar megamix, featuring “Bicstan,” above, and the Cry Sugaralbum artwork below.

Cry Sugar is out 8/12 via Warp Records. Pre-save it here.